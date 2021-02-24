Politics of Wednesday, 24 February 2021

'Re-appoint Frank Okpenyen as Nzema East MCE' - NPP to Akufo-Addo

Former MCE for Nzema East Municipality, Frank Okpenyen

The Communications Directorate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Evalue-Ajomoro Gwira Constituency of the Western Region has appealed to President Akufo-Addo to re-appoint Mr. Frank Okpenyen as the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Nzema East Municipality for the next four years.



This appeal is in a response to the call by the concerned communicators on President Akufo-Addo not to re-appoint Mr. Frank Okpenyen as the MCE for area.



According to the Spokesperson for the Evalue-Ajomoro Gwira NPP concerned Communications Team, Alfred Adikah, the MCE Frank Okpenyen was the cause of Catherine Afeku's defeat in the 2020 parliamentary elections.



But in a statement issued by the Evalue-Ajomoro Gwira NPP Communications Directorate and signed by the Deputy Constituency Secretary, Sir. James Kainyah, stated that the party doesn't recognize any group in the party apart from the Constituency Communications Directorate.



The Constituency Deputy Secretary described the call made by Alfred Adikah as baseless and urged the general public to disregard the group and their call.



He claimed that Alfred Adikah is a mole in NPP to destroy the party.



"The Evalue Ajomoro Gwira NPP Communication Directorate and the entire party leadership are not aware of the existence of any group called Communicators Association in the constituency", he said.



"The individual mentioned in the fallacious and error-laden publication as the spokesperson for the group was not a member of the NPP prior to the 2016 elections. He was an ardent member of the NDC who campaigned vigorously against the then flagbearer Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and then parliamentary candidate, Hon. Catherine Abelema Afeku. As opportunistic as he is, he only crossed carpet to NPP in 2017 after his party NDC lost power and was alleged to have been sacked by the NDC for misconduct", he explained.



He emphasized that: "We however want to educate confused Adikah and his cohorts that MCEs are not appointed based on tribes or where one comes from. MCEs are appointed based on competence, commitment, loyalty, service and contribution to the party".



Sir. James Kainyah described the MCE Frank Okpenyen as generous man and a hardworking MCE who had secured a lot of job opportunities for the party members at the grassroots including the members of the Communications Team.



"His partnership with the then MP Hon. Catherine Afeku, the party, youth groups, traditional and religious authorities attest to his commitment to the NPP party's development. Indeed the numerous developmental projects we see in Evalue Ajomoro Gwira couldn't have been implemented and progressed out of nothing



Party grassroot, Communicators, serial callers in the constituency have had their fair share of the generosity of Hon Frank Okpeyen. He facilitated and created job opportunities for the youth in EAG including serial callers".



He, therefore claimed that: "Evalue Ajomoro Gwira NPP was cruising to victory until some executives including Adikah and his paymasters joined forces with the NDC and campaigned against Nana Addo and Hon. Catherine. It is not strange that after achieving the defeat of Hon. Catherine, they want Hon. Franko out, with a subtle agenda, as if they love Hon. Catherine. What then is the point in accusing Hon. Frank of consulting his MP in decision making?"



Read below the full statement by Evalue-Ajomoro Gwira NPP;



DISREGARD "COMMUNICATORS" REPORT ON APPOINTMENT OF HON. FRANK OKPENYEN AS MCE FOR NZEMA EAST



The Evalue Ajomoro Gwira NPP Communications Directorate has noted with utmost dismay an article published by Ghanaweb on 22nd February 2021 in which a group parading themselves as communicators were calling on President of the Republic of Ghana, H. E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo not to reappoint Hon. Frank Okpenyen as the Municipal Chief Executive of Nzema East Municipality.



The Evalue Ajomoro Gwira NPP Communications Directorate and the entire party leadership are not aware of the existence of any group called Communicators Association in the constituency.



The individual mentioned in the fallacious and error laden publication as the spokesperson for the group was not a member of the NPP prior to the 2016 elections. He was an ardent member of the NDC who campaigned vigorously against the then flagbearer Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and then parliamentary candidate, Hon. Catherine Abelema Afeku. As opportunistic as he is, he only crossed carpet to NPP in 2017 after his party NDC lost power and was alleged to have been sacked by the NDC for misconduct.



As a good mother as she is affectionately called, Hon. Catherine Afeku and the NPP graciously accepted Adikah into the NPP in 2017.



It therefore beats our imagination for someone who was not part of NPP electioneering Campaign in 2016 to state emphatically that the party leadership negotiated and promised our people of Gwira, the MCE position after the 2016 elections.



There is no evidence, proof or record to that Gwira MCE position promise. It is false, tribal, divisive and must be thrown into the dust bin.



We however want to educate confused Adikah and his cohorts that MCEs are not appointed based on tribes or where one comes from. MCEs are appointed based on competence, commitment, loyalty, service and contribution to the party.



The Municipal Chief Executive, Hon. Frank Okpenyen has been very supportive of all activities of the party and the evidence is there for all to see.



His partnership with the then MP Hon. Catherine Afeku, the party, youth groups, traditional and religious authorities attest to his commitment to the NPP party's development. Indeed the numerous developmental projects we see in Evalue Ajomoro Gwira couldn't have been implemented and progressed out of nothing.



The sacrifices and services that Hon. Frank had to endure for the party as Secretary for two consecutive terms and an MCE cannot go unnoticed.



We ask Adikah and his pay masters, where were they? Today it is cooked so an NDC mole like Adikah can call on the president to nominate his favorite because of personal gains he did not get from Hon. Franko.



Party grassroot, Communicators, serial callers in the constituency have had their fair share of the generosity of Hon Frank Okpeyen. He facilitated and created job opportunities for the youth in EAG including serial callers.



Serial Callers in EAG were the most catered for party organ in Nzema enclave with monthly stipends and special internal operations to keep them going, through the combined effort of the MCE and Hon. Catherine.



It is very intriguing that the so called spokesperson of that ghost group who claims that Hon. Franko has not responded to his call since 2017, was sent to university of mines by the very MCE he falsely accused to be trained as an expert in community mining.



As we speak, he is one of the key leaders in the concession secured by Hon Catherine and Hon. Franco for Akango community Mining. It is therefore ingratitude on the part of Adikah Alfred to accuse Hon. Frank Okpenyen of not helping him.



Adikah should be the least to talk about disrespect to party grassroot. The party campaign team had numerous complaints of utterly anger, disrespect for electorates in Akango, and eventually we lost in that area. Little did we know that it was a ploy to get the people to vote against Prez. Nana Addo and Hon. Catherine and blame it on Hon. Franco.



Evalue Ajomoro Gwira NPP was cruising to victory until some executives including Adikah and his paymasters joined forces with the NDC and campaigned against Nana Addo and Hon. Catherine. It is not strange that after achieving the defeat of Hon. Catherine, they want Hon. Franko out, with a subtle agenda, as if they love Hon. Catherine. What then is the point in accusing Hon. Frank of consulting his MP in decision making?



We call on President Akufo Addo and well meaning party sympathisers to disregard the call. We trust in the judgement of the President that for the sake of continuity and safeguarding NPP's legacy in Evalue Ajomoro Gwira, Hon. Frank Okpenyen would be maintained.



Signed!



Evalue Ajomoro Gwira NPP Communications Directorate



James A. KAINYAH, Assistant Secretary and Member of Communications Team



