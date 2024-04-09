Re: Watch as youth of Abesim clash with executioners

Regional News of Tuesday, 9 April 2024

Source: imoro t. ayibani, contributor

The Sunyani Omanhene Funeral Planning Committee's attention has been drawn to the above publication, which misrepresented the occurrences on the day of the issue, and the committee will want to set the record straight as follows:



The Sunyani Traditional Council, as part of the Omanhene funeral guidelines scheduled from April 1 to April 7, 2024, announced a 3-day temporary ban on market activities within Sunyani, effective April 3 to April 5, as tradition and custom demand.



The executioners (Abrafour), as part of their monitoring activities to enforce the temporary ban, discovered that some traders at the Ohene-Gyan satellite market, a suburb of Sunyani, defied the orders.



The executioners were therefore only there to enforce the directives and guidelines regarding the funeral as they pertain to customs and tradition.



Categorically, the executioners provide security to the Traditional Council and execute orders and directives pertaining to security issues.



They seized the trader's goods for flaunting the ban, but they never extorted money from them.



The committee would wish that you give the same prominence as you did for the earlier publication.



The Planning Committee Chairman is ready for further deliberations on the issue.