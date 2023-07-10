Re: Uncertainty as two Chiefs installed in Amedzofe on Saturday

Regional News of Monday, 10 July 2023

Source: MacDonald Bubuama

I write to respectfully draw your attention to a news story published by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on its Sunday, July 9, 2023, edition of news portal with the headline, "Uncertainty as two chiefs installed in Amedzofe on Saturday".



Contents of the story attributed to me as the Chairman of the Amedzofe Development Association (ADA) were not accurate reports of the conversation held with a gentleman who introduced himself as a GNA reporter.



During our conversation in the presence of some other persons, I declined an official interview request by the reporter, cautioning, that I would not like my name nor designation to be attributed to any news reportage. I however disclosed to him, an assertion of interlocutory injunction to suspend the installation event.



Honestly, I am not a member of the "Dzokoto faction" as stipulated in the news story, neither am I a family member or pay allegiance to parties involved in the chiefs' traditional institution.



The GNA's publication, also culled and published by the GhanaWeb news portal has since generated tension and seemingly deepened divisions among the citizenry of the Amedzofe community.



By this rejoinder, I am respectfully requesting GNA and the GhanaWeb managers of their respective news portals to act promptly and as a matter of urgency to retract the news story and apologize for the inaccurate reportage with prominence on same media of publication, considering its severe damage caused me and the Amedzofe community.