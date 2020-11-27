General News of Friday, 27 November 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Raymond Archer pokes Gabby Otchere over VW, Okada comparison

Leading member of NPP, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko and veteran journalist, Raymond Archer

Veteran journalist and businessman, Raymond Archer has poked Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko for translating the establishment of a VW assembly point in Ghana as a relief for all Ghanaians.



According to him, Gabby’s comment on the seeming affordability of cars assembled in Ghana by VW only reflects the status of rich people and not ordinary electorates.



Gabby Otchere-Darko, a nephew to President Akufo-Addo noted in a tweet that Ghanaians will have a choice on December 7 to pick between a candidate who is promising to legalize okada and one who has promised to make Ghana a hub for automobile production in West Africa.



His tweet read; “Yes, today, you can pick up a brand-new VW Polo, assembled in Ghana for less than GH¢60,000! This is the Ghana Nana Akufo-Addo and the NPP are building. It is your choice to give the NPP another four years or to vote for the Okada manifesto of John Mahama and his NDC.”



But Mr Archer who disagrees with this sharply retorted that the okada promise rather resonates more with the Ghanaian people; the majority of who can barely afford to purchase a GH¢60,000 VW vehicle.



He further urged electorates to look at their bank accounts before deciding on who to vote for in the upcoming polls.



Raymond Archer’s tweet read “When RICH it's easy to think every voter can EASILY afford GH¢ 60,000 VW. This GH¢ 60,000 VW group represents the 1% created by (y)our govt. The GH¢2,000 Okada group represents the 99% of our nation. Check your account, do you have GH¢ 60,000? Then vote.”





Yes, today, you can pick up a brand new VW Polo, assembled in Ghana for less than GHS60,000! This is the Ghana Nana Akufo-Addo and the NPP are building. It is your choice to give the NPP another four years or to vote for the Okada manifesto of John Mahama and his NDC. pic.twitter.com/n8BaGomDRd — Gabby Otchere-Darko (@GabbyDarko) November 26, 2020

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter

Ghana to become an automobile hubIn July this year, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta told Parliament that the government plans to make Ghana an automobile hub in Africa.To this end, the government has set up the Automobile Industry Development Centre to coordinate licensing of vehicle assemblers and manufacturers and monitor their compliance with industry regulations.“We coordinate the implementation of a Vehicle Financing Scheme which will link financial institutions to individuals and groups interested in purchasing newly assembled vehicles in Ghana. Furthermore, it will manage an Automotive Skills and Technology Upgrading Programme to provide requisite skills for the industry.”He added: “It is envisaged that the development of the automobile industry in Ghana, which is one of the new Strategic Anchor Initiatives being promoted under the Ministry of Trade and Industry’s Industrial Transformation Agenda, will constitute a significant step towards import substitution and enhancing exports, particularly within the context of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).”