General News of Wednesday, 27 January 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

#RawlingsGoesHome: Social media users bid farewell to Rawlings

The late former President of Ghana, Jerry John Rawlings

More than two months after his demise, Ghana is granting a state funeral to the late statesman.



The former president died on November 12 at the age of 73. His funeral was originally scheduled for December 23; however, it was postponed, with the foreign ministry citing "unforeseen circumstances."



Amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, mourners who wished to pay their final respects to Rawlings are being asked to respect social distancing measures and wear face masks.



On Tuesday, January 26, Ghana's president and vice president, along with high-ranking members of the judiciary and legislature, file past his body to say their final goodbyes.



Rawlings held political sway over Ghana for two decades: First as a military leader from 1981 until 1993 and then as president until 2001.



A left-wing populist-turned-free-market-economist, Rawlings became a major figure in West Africa, as well as a symbol of pan-Africanism.



Many political figures and traditional leaders are at odds over Rawlings's legacy, however, he was long widely considered a voice for the poor.



Here are some reactions on Twitter:





MR. Jerry John Rawlings



FLT LT Jerry John Rawlings



CHAIRMAN Jerry John Rawlings



PRESIDENT Jerry John Rawlings



EX-PRESIDENT Jerry John Rawlings



Life is indeed fragile, tomorrow is not guaranteed, death is truly inevitable



Journey on, Papa J



Fare thee well#RawlingsGoesHome pic.twitter.com/XmSKUIMrQI — Fatimatu Abubakar (@Fatimatu_A) January 27, 2021

#JoySMS #RawlingsGoesHome. You are part of Ghana’s history. May God keep you till we meet again. Da yie Papa Jay. Take heart ?? Nana Konadu Agyemang — Maxwell Bediako Asare (@kuzziano) January 27, 2021

Rawlings handing over power was everything for me. Rest well Legend ?? #RawlingsGoesHome — Nii (@NiiChelsea_) January 27, 2021

End of an era in Africa, Maumar Gadafi

Robert Mogabe

Nelson Mendela

Sankara



Finally

JJ Rawlings.#RawlingsGoesHome — slightly used virgin(SUV) ?? (@slytlyusevirgin) January 27, 2021