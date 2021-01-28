Regional News of Thursday, 28 January 2021

Source: GNA

Rawlings was a just, selfless and a charismatic leader - Oguaa residents

Former President Jerry John Rawlings was laid to rest on Wednesday, January 28, 2021

Residents in the Cape Coast Metropolis have shared their fond memories of ex-President Jerry John Rawlings with some saying his visits to the Ancient Town during his tenure were quite eventful.



Flt. Lt. Rawlings, who was the longest-serving leader in Ghana's history- serving 19 years from 1987 to 2001, 11 of those as a military ruler, and eight years as a civilian president.



He was the first President of the Fourth Republic from January 1993 to January 2001, passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, after a short illness. He was 73 years.



The Ghana News Agency (GNA) spoke with some residents in Cape Coast to find out about their memories of the late President portrayed a sad as well as the gleeful picture of the former President.



Mr. Papa Ansah, a retired teacher, told the GNA that it was a great pleasure to have witnessed the era of the former President and would miss him for his charismatic leadership style which led to a house cleaning exercise in Ghana at that time.



He recalled how he descended into the big gutter at Anaafo, near the Cape Coast Castle during one of his visits to the Town and cleaned it to the “shame but the admiration of all”.



“The man had many different sides,” he added.



Mr Kweku Agyei, a mechanic, said Mr. Rawlings was passionate about the poor, protecting the environment, accountability and transparency while in government.







Ms. Hasanna Adams, a food vendor, expressed grief over the death of the former President and said she will miss him for his governing and leadership style that gave citizens a better life.



“Mr Rawlings was one of the great men Ghana had and provided good roads, hospitals, electricity, water and among others through his good vision,” Ms Mercy Kumah, a public servant recollected.



According to the residents, his death was unfortunate and he will be remembered for his unprecedented lifestyle, integrity and the values he inculcated in some citizens.







