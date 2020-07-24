General News of Friday, 24 July 2020

Source: Pulse Ghana

Rawlings visits Atta Mills' Asomdwee Park

Former President Jerry John Rawlings has visited the final resting place of the former head of state, the late President, Professor John Evans Atta Mills.



The founder of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) visited the Asomdwee Park, near the Osu Castle in Accra to lay a wreath to commemorate the eighth anniversary of the death of the former President.



In a Twitter post, he said "he worked with Atta Mills as his Vice-President adding that he was an outstanding personality."



Rawlings said though, "had differences and misgivings over his Presidency on matters related to serious cases of corruption and killings in the administration before his demise" he "prays his soul rests in peace."



On Tuesday, July 24, 2012, at about 2:15 p.m., the entire world was thrown into a state of mourning when president Professor John Evans Atta Mills was reported dead.





This morning, I visited the resting place of the late President Atta Mills to pay my respects. I had differences and misgivings over his Presidency on matters related to serious cases of corruption and killings in the administration before his... pic.twitter.com/GOdEeyX0fA — Jerry John Rawlings (@officeofJJR) July 24, 2020

