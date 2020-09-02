Politics of Wednesday, 2 September 2020

Rawlings to grace NDP’s acclamation of Konadu as 2020 flagbearer Friday

Former President Jerry John Rawlings with wife Konadu Rawlings

The National Democratic Party (NDP) will acclaim former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings on Friday, 4 September 2020 ahead of the 7 December polls.



Mrs Agyeman-Rawlings, according the NDP’s General Secretary, Alhaji Mohammed Frimpong, emerged tops out of three chosen aspirants.



The two-day Congress scheduled for Accra, will be graced by former President Jerry John Rawlings, who is the aspirant’s husband and also founder of the biggest opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), of which Mrs Rawlings was once a vice-chair.



The event would be held in accordance with COVID-19 safety protocols.



Mrs Rawlings founded the NDC on which ticket she contested the 2012 race but was disqualified by the Electoral Commission.



She made a comeback in 2016 and succeeded in putting her name on the ballot paper.





