Rawlings said he had nothing against Nkrumah – Lawyer Jantuah

The Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park is final resting place of the first president

Former President Jerry John Rawlings said he had nothing against Ghana’s first president Osagyefo Kwame Nkrumah, this is according to lawyer and CPP member, Kwame Jantuah.



Speaking on Accra-based Starr FM, Jantuah said Rawlings cited the reburying of Nkrumah under his tenure as a sign that he had respect for the first president.



“When I met Jerry, I asked him whether he had anything against Kwame Nkrumah. He said if he had anything against him, he wouldn't have brought him from Nkroful and built a mausoleum for him,” Jantuah disclosed.



“But he didn't like what some people around him were doing and he needed to do something about it,” he added.



President Nkrumah was first buried in Conakry, Guinea, after his death in Romania because of the political situation in Ghana at the time. His remains was later brought back in 1972 and interred at a mausoleum at Nkroful.



The Rawlings government in 1992 established a memorial park in Accra where Nkrumah's remains and that of his wife Fathia are now permanently interred.



The Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park is the place the founder of Ghana declared the nation's independence from British colonial rule, and it stocks memorabilia associated with the reign of the great African nationalist.



