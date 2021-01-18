General News of Monday, 18 January 2021

Rawlings said everything needed for his 'The Triumph over Evil' book to come out – Dr. Agumenu

Dr. Donald Senanu Agumenu worked with the Former President till his demise

Special Aide to the Former President, Flt Lt. says his former Boss, said everything relevant for his book “The triumph over Evil” to be published.



Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings hinted about the book some time in 2020, after the release of an authored piece by one of his close allies, Prof. Kwamena Ahwoi.



In one of his responses to the ‘Working with Rawlings’ book which generated debate, the late ex-statesman noted that the release of Prof. Awhoi’s book was an attempt to pre-empt the content of his book which he (Rawlings) was working on.



Though he refrained from giving immediate in-depth details about the progress of the book in respect for the departed statesman, Dr. Donald Senanu Agumenu who worked with Mr. Rawlings till his demise noted that persons who were close to him, had the opportunity to get a drift of what the entire book was about.



“I’ll crave your indulgence not to go into the book, but the only thing I will say is that, he has said it all, all the things that are needed for that book to come out. He is the utmost custodian of the book and we as a people in privileged position to learn under his feet and to listen to him about his life and all the things that he knows and has been through, he’s done the best that he could to let us know as a historical fact,” he said.



Dr. Agumenu, also revealed that Mr. Rawlings held on to the publication of his book, as a sign of respect for his wife, Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings who also needed to work on, and publish her book.



Whilst eulogizing the former President in an interaction with GhanaWeb, Dr. Senanu said, "He [Rawlings] will always tell you that 'I don’t want my book to overshadow my wife’s book' so I was waiting for madam, her excellency Mrs. Agyemang Rawlings to publish her book."







Dr. Senanu Agumenu further mentioned his deceased boss was a selfless and dedicated man. He cited that the late Rawlings occupied himself with issues of national interest than personal matters.



“Today he wants to publish the book, tomorrow, he has other national issues because he was a busy man. He gave himself too much to the world than even to himself or to the immediate family” he revealed.



Mr. Rawlings died at the age of 73 at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) in Accra on November 12, 2020. His final burial rites have been scheduled to come off from January 24 to 27, according to a communique by the Foreign Affairs Ministry to the international community and diplomatic missions.



