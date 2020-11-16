General News of Monday, 16 November 2020

Rawlings’s death must unite, heal us – John Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama has said that the death of former president Jerry John Rawlings should bring the country together and erase all forms of differences that exist.



John Mahama at a vigil held in honour of the founder of the NDC said that the best tribute Ghanaians can give to the late Rawlings is by being united.



He made glowing remarks about Rawlings, stating that the contributions the first president of the fourth republic made to the development of the country cannot be over-emphasized.



“He [Rawlings] was not perfect, neither are we perfect… Having led this country for 19 years, longer than any past leader has and ever will, his impact on where our country has come from and where it is headed cannot be understated. Let us make his death bring us together,” Mahama remarked.



Touching on the funeral for the late president, John Maham said that his wishes must be respected.



He added that the traditions of the Anlo people should also be respected and the views of their chiefs be considered in preparing for the funeral.



Mahama also called on people who harbour some resentment about the late former president to use the occasion of his departure to heal.



“His impact on the current trajectory of the country has helped immensely and it is necessary for us to find the right balance to honour him as the founder of Ghana’s current democracy…We must use this occasion of his passing to bring healing to our nation,” Mahama added.













