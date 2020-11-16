General News of Monday, 16 November 2020

Source: angelonline.com.gh

Rawlings’s death capable of affecting security in West Africa – Analyst

Former President, Jerry John Rawlings

A fraud and security analyst, Richard Kumadoe, believes that the demise of the former President, Jerry John Rawlings, has the potential to affect the security of the country.



Speaking Monday, November 16, 2020, on Angel FM’s ‘Anopa Bofo’ morning show, the security analyst said that the nature of the security background of the former President had created leverage for some platforms and those who were into security practicing.



Rawlings, one of Africa’s longest-serving leaders, died Thursday, November 12 at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital after a short illness, throwing the Ghanaian populace into shock and disbelief as many did not here of his deteriorating health condition.



The government, in a statement signed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, directed flags to fly at half-mast and declared a week’s mourning in his honour.



According to Mr. Kumadoe, Jerry John Rawlings’s level of intelligence is what kept him in power for 20 years, as his existence affected most parts of Africa, Asia, and some other people who came to learn from him aside stabilizing the security and coup d’états between the 1980s and 1990s.



“Definitely the absence of former President Rawlings, the stature and the level of intelligence he brought to the table and the team he worked with all these while, is something we have to lose for a very long time."



“This has also prompted us to restructure the way we operate around West Africa and some of the partnership we have across the globe now that he is no more,” Mr. Kumadoe told the host of the show, Captain Smart.



Meanwhile, Richard Kumadoe says if the country continues with the implementation of the security strategies and structures initiated by J.J Rawlings, it will make Ghana profitable and productive in the next 20 years.





