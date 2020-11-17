General News of Tuesday, 17 November 2020

Source: GNA

Rawlings's death: Chief Justice, Speaker, sign book of condolence

Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye signing the book of condolence

Mr Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah, the Chief Justice and Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye, the Speaker of Parliament, Monday signed the book of condolence for the late former President Jerry John Rawlings.



Mr Haruna Iddrisu, the Minority Leader in Parliament, Mrs Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, the Chief of Staff at the Presidency; Mr Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen, the Minister of Trade and Industry, Mr Sam Okudzeto, a Member of the Council of State; and Mr Samuel Kofi Mills, the son of late President Professor John Evans Atta Mills also signed the book.



Madam Amina J. Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations and Chair of the United Nations Sustainable Development Group, also led a team of high powered delegation from the UN to pay tribute to Mr Rawlings.



Members of the UN delegation included; Dr Mohamed Ibn Chambas, the Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWA); Madam Hanna Serwaa Tetteh, the Special Representative of the Secretary-General to the African Union and Head of the United Nations Office to the African Union; and Mr Charles Abani, UN Resident Coordinator in Ghana.



The late former President Jerry John Rawlings died on Thursday, November 12, at age 73 after a short illness.













