General News of Thursday, 19 November 2020

Source: Peace FM

Rawlings’s death: Akufo-Addo shamefully took away book of condolence - Asiedu Nketia alleges

play videoJohnson Asiedu Nketia, General Secretary, NDC

General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia is alleging that President Akufo-Addo made it impossible for the leadership of the opposition party to sign the book of condolence opened by the family of the late President Jerry John Rawlings.



According to him, when the leadership of the party paid a visit to the house of the late NDC founder to commiserate with the widow and her children, the book of condolence was nowhere to be found.



Speaking on Okay FM’s Ade Akye Abia Morning Show, the NDC Chief Scribe accused the ruling party of scheming to have total control over the funeral arrangement of the late President.



“I have not heard of any arrangement that the NDC is going to sign the book of condolence at Rawlings house. This new arrangement to sign the book of condolence is an afterthought because of the disgrace that President Akufo-Addo caused by taking away the book of condolence just to prevent the NDC from signing,” he asserted.



“ . . if the President has returned the book of condolence for the NDC to sign at Rawlings’ house, then it is an afterthought,” he added.



Asked if the NDC will be going back to the house of party’s founder to sign the book of condolence, General Mosquito as affectionately called replied; “have you heard my name being mentioned to partake in such an exercise(sign the book of condolence at Rawlings’ house)? . . . if I find my name that I have to sign, I will think about it”.



He, however, revealed that the NDC has also opened a book of condolence at the party’s headquarters and as well as their regional and constituency offices across the country for all party members and sympathizers in honour of their founder Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings.





