General News of Thursday, 19 November 2020

Rawlings’s book of condolence opened to public today, Friday

play videoThe book has been stationed at the Accra International Conference Centre

The general public and sympathizers are now at liberty to go to the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) to sign the book of condolence for the late former President, Jerry John Rawlings.



Members of the public who wish to visit the AICC are to do so from 12 noon to 5pm on Thursday.



Also, on Friday, the general public will be allowed entry from 8am to 5pm, state protocol told GhanaWeb.



Heads of Public institutions will also be present in the early hours of both days, to pay respects to the late statesman



The book of condolence was stationed at AICC on Monday where the judicial service, former presidents, speaker and members of parliament, Council of State among other dignitaries penned down their message in memory of the longest-serving leader of the country.



Religious leaders took their turn on Tuesday, November 17, 2020.



The book will be closed on Friday, November 20, 2020.



Jerry John Rawlings died at the Korle-Bu Teaching hospital on November 12 after battling with short illness.





