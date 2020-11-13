General News of Friday, 13 November 2020

Rawlings’ political role indelible – Bawumia

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has eulogised former President Rawlings describing his death as shocking.



The second gentleman of the land said the role of the late Rawlings in the political history of Ghana is indelible, his fight for the poor and his impact on national cohesion and discipline is unforgettable.



He extended his condolence to the wife, former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, and the children.



I have heard with shock the passing of Former President Jerry John Rawlings.



His Excellency Jerry John Rawlings’ role in the political history of Ghana is indelible, his fight for the poor and his impact on national cohesion and discipline is unforgettable.



Ghana has lost a colossus and his fond memories will forever live.



My condolences to the former First Lady, Her Excellency Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, the children, the allied families, and the nation as a whole.



May his soul Rest In Peace.





