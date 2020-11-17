General News of Tuesday, 17 November 2020

Rawlings never troubled persons who worked sincerely and honestly - Osafo-Maafo

Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo-Maafo has eulogized former President Jerry John Rawlings as someone who has never had issues with persons who exhibited traits of sincerity and honesty.



According to the Senior Minister, the former president made sure his actions were guided by the principle of sincerity and honesty even when he had to topple the government of the day through coup d'etats.



"When he made the coup I was the Managing Director of a bank and in all the things which happened, he showed so much admiration for honesty, courage and hard work. And he never really troubled people who had worked sincerely and honestly. I never had any problem from president Rawlings," he told the media after signing the book of condolence opened for Ex-President Rawlings at the Accra International Conference Center on Tuesday.



Describing the former president as genuine, forthright and courageous, Mr Asafo-Maafo said Ex-President Rawlings had the welfare of the less privileged at heart so much that it created problems between him and others.



"He is very genuine, forthright and courageous, and he cared for the underprivileged people generally. His main occupation is to take care of those who are not privileged in the society. This was so dear to him that sometimes his anxiety to do it right even created problems for others”.



Former President Jerry John Rawlings died on Thursday, November 12, 2020, and the state, following his death, has opened a book of condolence at the Accra International Conference Center.



President Akufo-Addo, Vice President Dr Mahamadu Bawumia and several government officials have all penned their condolence to the former president.



