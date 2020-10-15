General News of Thursday, 15 October 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

Rawlings might embarrass me when I visit him to express my condolences – Baako

Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako

Veteran Journalist, Abdul Malik Kwaku Baako says he fears ex-President Rawlings might humiliate him when he(Baako) visits him to express his condolences on the loss of his(Rawlings) mother.



Mr Rawlings lost his over 100 years mother, Madam Victoria Agbotui about a month ago and has seen many dignitaries and a host of Ghanaians visiting his house to sympathize with him.



Both President Nana Akufo-Addo and ex-President John Mahama have already visited the Ridge residence of Mr. Rawlings to mourn with him.



Commenting on the issue on Peace FM’s Kokrokoo show monitored by Kasapafmonline.com, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako who’s the Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide Newspaper stated that he finds it very difficult to visit his one-time close friend [Mr. Rawlings] after falling out with him for more than 40 years.



According to him, Mr. Rawlings is unpredictable and could do anything to embarrass him if he visits him.



“…As to whether I will personally go and do that I ask who am I? See, my problem with Rawlings is political it has nothing to do with a personal thing. I’ve said it before he has a perfect sense of humor, he’s a fantastic gentleman if you interact with him. His politics is what I detest, simple. That doesn’t mean that I should hate him.



“If the GJA had asked me to join them to go and express condolences to Mr. Rawlings I may have considered it. If I had gone it would have been the first time I will be meeting him since November 1979. We’ve never met since then,…and that was in his house at the time he was staying in the UTC Flat.



Mr Baako added: “Let me tell you one thing, inasmuch as I say he has a perfect sense of humor, he also has a certain spark. If I visit him, he could look at me in the face and ask ‘what are you looking for in my house? You want me to go there so he embarrasses me?”



Abdul Malik Kweku Baako had once branded the former president a ‘licensed irritant” and an incoherent person.





