Rawlings may not be a ‘plaster saint’ but he doesn’t deserve this – Abodakpi scolds Prof. Ahwoi

Jerry John Rawlings

Dan Abodakpi, the chairperson of the Volta Regional Council of Elders of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has questioned the motive behind Professor Kwamena Ahwoi’s recently published book.



Abodakpi described the content as “wholly inaccurate or patently false”, adding that the book twists facts to denigrate former President Jerry John Rawlings’ image.



Abodakpi says that former President Jerry John Rawlings may not be a ‘plaster saint’ but “he certainly does not deserve this from people like Prof. Ahwoi who quite frankly were gifted the privilege to participate in building on the foundations of sacrifice established by the founder”.



Commenting further on the book titled “Working with Rawlings” Abodakpi stated that the book “is a perilous, ill-timed submission at this point in our Party’s history”, adding, “It is in fact, in several instances, a factually wrong and dangerous aberration likely to create tensions in and out.”



“Is the objective of this enterprise to destroy President Rawlings political legacy? If so, then I can tell my brother and my friend that he is simply wasting his time,” the former Keta MP stated.



Dan Abodakpi further noted that some parts of Prof Ahwoi’s book which were attributed to him were “utterly false”.



He said also that the author of the book incorrectly referenced his designation as High Commissioner to Malaysia under President Mahama.



"Please be informed that I was High Commissioner under our late President Prof. Mills and not President Mahama. Another utterly false representation is with regards to my views on the former First Lady - Mrs. Rawlings and her decision to contest President Mills. I have always maintained that the decision of the former First Lady to contest Prof Mills was not well thought through at the time and therefore not prudent. However, I would never describe her in so derogatory a manner as has been done in the book," Dan Abodakpi explained.



Please read below a copy of the statement Dan Abodakpi issued:



PERSONAL STATEMENT - OFFICE OF HON. DAN ABODAKPI - CHAIRMAN OF VOLTA REGIONAL COUNCIL OF ELDERS - NATIONAL DEMOCRATIC CONGRESS (NDC) - Launch of Prof. Kwamena Ahwoi’s Book - “Working with Rawlings”



For those who know me in my political career, I have always believed in the right of all persons to express their views in a firm but respectful manner. However, when information is presented that is wholly inaccurate or patently false, it should be called out.



I have the unfortunate task of placing on record a personal statement following the launch my good friend Prof. Kwamena Ahwoi of his book entitled - "Working with Rawlings".



Prof. Ahwoi extended an invitation to me for the book launch. Unfortunately I was unable to attend as a matter of principle. I have read some excerpts of the book and I am convinced that this is a perilous, ill-timed submission at this point in our Party’s history. It is in-fact, in several instances, a factually wrong and dangerous aberration likely to create tensions in and out. Is the objective of this enterprise to destroy President Rawlings political legacy? If so, then I can tell my brother and my friend that he is simply wasting his time.



I present my personal statement as I have become aware of some sections of the book attributed to me which are utterly false. One such example of inaccuracy, was incorrectly referencing my designation as High Commissioner to Malaysia under President Mahama. Please be informed that I was High Commissioner under our late President Prof. Mills and not President Mahama. Another utterly false representation is with regards to my views on the former First Lady - Mrs. Rawlings and her decision to contest President Mills. I have always maintained that the decision of the former First Lady to contest Prof Mills was not well thought through at the time and therefore not prudent. However, I would never describe her in so derogatory a manner as has been done in the book.



I wish to state unequivocally that I will never be an accessory to any grand agenda to delink President Rawlings from the National Democratic Congress as the Party that he Founded. It is my considered opinion that many parts of the book,l that I have sighted, are not really factual. My very intimate historical knowledge of some of the key actions that shaped our Revolutionary/Democratic evolution and our current political status are not in question given my experience as a Member of the Political Committee and the Campaign Steering Committee. Again, I question the motive of the author in twisting the facts to denigrate the person of the Founder of a Party he claims to love.



President Jerry John Rawlings may not be a 'plaster Saint’ but he certainly he does not deserve this from people like Prof. Kwamena Ahwoi who quite frankly were gifted the privilege to participate in building on the foundations of sacrifice established by the Founder. I state for the record that I distance myself from any and all references made to me in this book.



Prof. Awhoi and those supporting this slanderous and treacherous book are served notice that any attempt to misrepresent the facts behind the true story of the Revolution and the NDC Party to our people will be fiercely resisted.



Signed



Hon Dan Abodakpi





