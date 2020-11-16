‘Rawlings made me who I am today’ – Bagbin’s tribute to JJ

Politics of Monday, 16 November 2020

Alban Sumani Kingsford Bagbin, the second deputy speaker of Parliament, has indicated that he would not have gotten to such a height in politics without the training he got from the late Jerry John Rawlings.



At a special vigil held in memory of the founder of the NDC in Accra, the Nadowli Kaleo MP in a glowing tribute to his political mentor stated that the late former President instilled in him very important virtues that made him a better person.



Bagbin described Rawlings's life on earth as a gift from God to Ghana.



Bagbin said, “What you have known me to be, is his making. That is not my nature. Those who knew me before he changed me knew that I was a very calm and gentle fellow. I scarcely spoke…But because H.E. Jerry John Rawlings was God’s gift to Ghana, he did so many unthinkable things that changed many of us.



“The passion, the infectious and contagious passion of H.E. Jerry John Rawlings swept all of us off our feet. I have never regretted and will not regret following that cause.”



Bagbin noted, “Jerry John Rawlings is with us, and he will be with us forever and ever, he lived and died for Ghana and the best Ghana can do for him is to hold unto his legacy and bring back what he stood for.”



Rawlings left office on the midnight of 7 January, 2000, after two military rules which lasted about 11 years, and two civilian administrations which lasted eight years.



Jerry John Rawlings died on November 12, 2020, at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, Accra.



He was 73.





