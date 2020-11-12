General News of Thursday, 12 November 2020

Source: 3 News

Rawlings loved the ordinary man on the streets – Ben Ephson

Late former President of Ghana, Jerry John Rawlings

Pollster and Managing Editor of the Dispatch, Ben Ephson, has eulogized the late former President of Ghana, Jerry John Rawlings.



Mr Epshon noted that the former president was “somebody who loved Ghana and loved the ordinary man on the streets.”



He told Alfred Ocansey on the Mid Day news on TV3 Thursday, November 12 that Mr Rawlings will be remembered by all Ghanaians.



Jerry Rawlings died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital after suffering a short illness on Thursday, November 12.



He was 73 years.



On his part, Kojo Yankah, a former Minister of State under the Rawlings administration also eulogized the late former president.

