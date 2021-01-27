General News of Wednesday, 27 January 2021

Source: 3 News

Rawlings left behind strong footprints – Akufo-Addo

The late former President, Jerry John Rawlings and President Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has eulogized the late former president, Jerry John Rawlings, metaphorically comparing him to a meteor that remains glowing after it had burst into flames.



Mr Akufo-Addo in a tribute to the first President of the Fourth Republic of Ghana, said Mr Rawlings left behind great values that generations yet unborn can learn from.



“Farewell commandante! He burst onto the scene like a meteor; but a meteor that did not burst into flames and disintegrate like all meteors do, on the contrary, he remained very potent until the very end of his life leaving very strong footprints in the sands of time”, the president said in his tribute."



The president went back into history and recounted how the former president came into the political scene and how some of the attributes Ghanaians showered on him while he was alive.



“Charismatic, energetic, fearless leader, such were the attributes ascribed by many Ghanaians to the man Jerry John Rawlings, the young Airforce Officer who announced his presence in Ghana’s politics by the abortive coup of May 15, 1979, and was sentenced to death for his part in the failed effort”, he said.



Akufo-Addo used the opportunity to send his condolences to the bereaved family, especially the wife, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings and the children.



The former late president will be laid to rest Wednesday after a four-day final funeral rite.







