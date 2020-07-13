General News of Monday, 13 July 2020

Source: angelonline.com.gh

Rawlings issues disclaimer on ‘fake flyers’

Former President, Jerry John Rawlings

The Office of Jerry John Rawlings has disassociated the former president from a virtual audio flyer suggesting he has commented on France’s relationship with its former colonies as well as ECOWAS and ECO.



“It is the fabrication of a faceless, mischievous and devious character,” the former president’s office said in a statement on Monday.



“We urge all who have come into contact with the flyer and its impersonation of the voice of the former President, to totally disregard any connection to him.”



It stated that the voice on the flyer is not former President Rawlings’, insisting that those opinions have not been voiced by the former President on any platform.



The audio flyers with the images of the former President have since gone viral on social media.





