Rawlings is not a deity, but his memory will live on forever – Mahama

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, Mr John Dramani Mahama, has established that the phrase “Rawlings will never die” does not in any way mean that the former president is being deified, but rather explains that his legacy and memories will forever live on.



Speaking at a vigil held by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in remembrance of its late founder, Mr. Mahama said great men such as the late Jerry John Rawlings, are encountered once in a lifetime.



He recounted a similar instance where a group of persons interpreted the “Nkrumah will never die” phrase adopted at the time of Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah’s death as an attempt to idolize him.



“It was said of Nkrumah that he will never die and his opponents mistook it to mean that he was been deified like Jesus Christ but all it meant was that his memory will live on. It is the same with Rawlings, his memory will live on, and he will never die. You’ll always come across his memory.



We’ve gathered here with our little candles and lighted them in memory of a great person who not only lived among us but inspired us, led us, fought for a better life for all Ghanaians, and fought for the ideals of social justice. Just as these little candles flicker even as the wind blows and the flames refuse to go off, so will the flame he lit in Ghana, never be extinguished. Great men come into our lives once in a lifetime and we can say that they never die,” he established.



Nonetheless, the vigil held in honor of the late Jerry John Rawlings at the Obra Spot in Accra was attended by some family and NDC party members.



Two of Mr. Rawlings’s children; Zanetor Agyemang-Rawlings and Kimathi Rawlings were also present at the event.















