General News of Wednesday, 27 January 2021

Source: 3 News

Rawlings hated exploitation of ordinary people – NDC’s tribute

The late Jerry John Rawlings

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has said in a tribute that the late former President Jerry John Rawlings hated the abuse of ordinary people by powerful and affluent persons in the society.



To that end, he said, Mr Rawlings worked to address the disparities between the rich and the poor.



In a tribute read on behalf of the party by Alijah Hudu Yahaya during the final funeral ceremony of the Founder of the NDC at the Black Stars Square, the main opposition party said among other things that “He hated exploitation of ordinary people by people are powerful and rich.”



Mr Hudu Yahaya who was joined on the dais by General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia further recounted the achievements of Mr Rawlings in the energy, transport, agric and educational sectors of the economy.



He said Mr Rawlings extended Electricity to all the ten regions, at the time that he was the president of Ghana.



His wife, Former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings also eulogized her late husband and former Ghanaian leader



She said Mr Rawlings supported the brawl for women’s right in the country when he was the head of state and even after leaving office.



Mrs Konadu Agyemang Rawlings said these in a tribute read in her behalf by one of her daughters, Princess Amina Agyemang Rawlings at the final funeral ceremony at the Black Stars Square on Wednesday, January 27.



“With your help and support we were able to fight for the rights of women a reality,” Amina said in her behalf.



The biography of the late Flt Lt Jerry John Rawlings which was read by one Eric Gbeho during the final funeral ceremony at the Black Stars Square in Accra, revealed that the late former President worked to bring governance close to the people.



The biography further said Mr Rawlings encouraged citizens to participate in the local governance.



“Jerry Rawlings brought governance to the people,” Gbeho said, among other things.



He added, “He encouraged citizens to participate in local governance.”



The final funeral ceremony was attended by several dignitaries.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo paid his last respect to the late former Ghanaian leader.



Today, Wednesday, January 27 marks the final for the ceremony of the late former Ghanaian leader.



The 4-day funeral ceremony started Sunday, January 24 which a requiem mass service held for him.



Scores of dignitaries including President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Former Presidents John Dramani Mahama and John Agyekum Kufuor all filed past the body which was laid in state at the Accra International Conference on Monday and Tuesday.



The final ceremony is being held at the Black Stars Square.



Watch videos below











