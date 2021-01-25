General News of Monday, 25 January 2021

Rawlings had no hand in the death of Rev. Akwasi Amoako - Former bodyguard

Ex-Sargent Frimpong, a former bodyguard of late former President Jerry John Rawlings has disputed allegations that the former leader ordered the killing of Rev Akwasi Amoako, founder of the Resurrection Power Ministry – now Resurrection Power and Living Bread Ministries International.



The former bodyguard who is now sharing his working experience with the late Rawlings stated without mincing words that Mr. Rawlings was betrayed by the people he trusted and some of them committed crimes to make Mr. Rawlings look bad in the eyes of Ghanaians.



The man of God was reported to have been killed by two junior military officers in 1990 at the Winneba Junction in the Central Region when he was returning from a Christian revival programme in Takoradi with the Tagoe Sisters gospel artistes.



The late evangelist, who was 42 years old at the time of his alleged murder, was said to have been critical of the shortcomings of the Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC) administration headed by Mr. Rawlings – which metamorphosed into the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in 1992.



The officers were said to have rammed their military truck into the vehicle of the evangelist and later allegedly stabbed him to death after their earlier attempt at crushing him to death had failed.



Mr. Rawlings was widely criticized for the death of the man of God but the former guard says, Rawlings was innocent of the incident and had no knowledge of the incident.



According to him, Rawlings got angry when he heard of the death of the man of God.