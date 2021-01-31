Politics of Sunday, 31 January 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Rawlings had absolutely no regard for Akufo-Addo while in office – Fifi Kwettey

The late Former President, JJ Rawlings and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Fifi Kwettey, a former advisor to the late former President, Jerry John Rawlings has said his former boss had absolutely no regard for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, whilst he was in office.



The late former President became very close to Mr. Akufo-Addo, particularly after his first term in office, much to the surprise of many, especially considering their past.



Touching on that on GhanaWeb TV’s memorial series in honour of Mr. Rawlings, he revealed that the sudden change in relations was a subject he had always wanted to converse with his boss about but never got the chance to.



“As to what maybe made him become a little more patient towards President Akufo-Addo, I’ve never, unfortunately, had the privilege of asking him but it’s one thing I always wanted to ask him because I knew exactly the nature of what he felt towards Nana Akufo-Addo.



“He absolutely had no regard for Akufo-Addo at all, I’m talking about back in time, when we were in opposition and we were working to come back to office, he never did,” he said.



Mr. Kwettey, however, believes wife of the former President, Mrs. Agyeman-Rawlings, may have had something to do with it.



“The nature of why it changed I cannot tell but I kind of suspect Mrs. Rawlings, because Mrs. Rawlings became an antagonist to the NDC when she couldn’t become the leader. She broke off to form her own party and her party became more against the NDC rather than a party that wanted power.



“In the nature of politics itself, the enemy of your enemy becomes your friend so…she became closer to Nana Akufo-Addo, so enemy of enemy become friends so I suspect that must be it, because of the wife,” he stated.