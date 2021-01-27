General News of Wednesday, 27 January 2021

Rawlings goes home today

The mortal remains of the late former President Jerry John Rawlings lying in state

The mortal remains of the late Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings (Rtd.) will be laid to rest today, January 27, 2021, after a State funeral at the Independence Square, Accra.



The late Jerry John Rawlings died on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra, aged 73, after a short illness.



A Ghana News Agency (GNA) report monitored by GhanaWeb observed that workers on the grounds were busily finishing up their preparation towards the State funeral of the late former President which is slated for 9.00 am.



“Black canopies have been erected on the grounds of [....] Independence Square and the chairs well arranged in line with COVID-19 safety protocols.



“The canopy for the catafalque on which the mortal remains of the former President [will] be mounted is draped in Ghana National Flag and placed towards the southern end of the Independence Square.”



Television screens will also be provided for those who will be sitting at the spectators stand.



After the main event, the mortal remains of the former president will be driven through some principal streets of Accra.



Per the arrangements announced by Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the Information Minister nominee, the internment of the late JJ Rawlings will be at the new Military Cemetery at Burma Camp in Accra.



But the Agbotui, Nyaho, Husunu and Allied families disagree with that arrangement.



“The Chief and people of the Anlo State led by the families have resolved to take possession of their beloved departed son’s mortal remains and proceed to continue the Final Traditional Rites and burial on 29th and 30 January 2021 [in Dzelukope in the Traditional] Anlo State as tradition demands,” a statement by the families to the president read.



They explained that the decision was taken after the brothers and sisters of the Tamakloe and Allied families on the Central Planning Committee expressed their personal opinions “on matters relating to the burial place of H. E. Jerry John Rawlings”.



Meanwhile, the body of the late Jerry John Rawlings continues to lie-in-state at the Accra International Conference Centre.



It is unclear whether or not the Akufo-Addo administration will comply with the aforementioned directive from the family.



Rawlings left behind his wife, the former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, and four children.







