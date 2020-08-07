You are here: HomeNews2020 08 07Article 1027681

Politics of Friday, 7 August 2020

Source: Atinka Online

Rawlings’ 'genetic behaviour' bothered Omane Boamah so much – Ahwoi’s book reveals

« Prev

Next »

Comments (5)

Listen to Article

Dr Omane Boamah, Former Communications Minister Dr Omane Boamah, Former Communications Minister


Click to read all about coronavirus →

It has now emerged that former Communications Minister, Edward Omane Boamah, once raised medicals concerns over Former President’s Rawlings frosty relationships with almost all NDC gurus who were once his (Rawlings) close allies.

Dr Omane  Boamah, a medical doctor raised the concern at the height of the Rawlings antagonism  against the late President.

Page 207 of Professor Kwamena Ahwoi’s book, “Working with Rawlings” disclosed: “ Dr Omane Boamah as a young medical doctor raised issues about the Rawlings-Mills relationship which bordered on the  medical.   He wondered why with the possible exception of Justice D. F Annan, Rawlings had had disagreements  with almost  every political as and associate he had worked with  and further wondered  whether it was  genetic behavior. He also wondered what Rawlings’ expectations in life were and why he should think that he was always right.”

Disclaimer

GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has 5 comment(s), give your comment