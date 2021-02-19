General News of Friday, 19 February 2021

Rawlings family thanks Akufo-Addo for befitting burial of former President

The delegation was led by Ambassador James Victor Gbeho and included the widow of Mr Rawlings

The family of Ghana’s first President of the Fourth Republic, Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings visited the Flagstaff House on Thursday, February 19, 2021.



Announcing the visit in a Facebook post, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said the purpose of the courtesy call by the late President’s family was to “to thank Government for the befitting burial accorded the 1st President of the 4th Republic on 27th January 2021.”



The delegation was led by Ambassador James Victor Gbeho and included the widow of Mr Rawlings, Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings, Col. Joshua Agbotui, Dr. Zanetor Rawlings, Yaa Asantewa Agyeman Rawlings, Amina Agyeman Rawlings, Madam Sefa Deenzer Agyeman, as well as a former aide to the late statesman, Kobina Andoh.



The late former President Rawlings died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital on November 12, 2020, at the age of 73.



He is the longest-serving head of state in the nation’s history.



The state held a four-day state funeral for the late former President from January 24, 2021, and ended with his burial on January 27, 2021.



