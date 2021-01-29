Politics of Friday, 29 January 2021

Rawlings did not believe in spiritual things - Afotey Agbo

Nii Laryea Afotey Agbo was a little boy when Rawlings came unto the scene

The Regent for Katamanso, Joseph Nii Laryea Afotey Agbo, has said that the late former president, Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings did not believe in spiritual things.



Rather, he said, Rawlings was a man who purely believed in action.



He recounted a time when he whispered the intentions of some of their followers to resort to spiritual rituals to get the party victory in the elections, in the ears of Rawlings, and he rebuffed them.



“Nonsense! Nonsense! They wouldn’t rather go out and go and work for us to win the elections and they are depending on spiritual powers? What can that one do for them?” the former Member of Parliament for Kpone Katamanso said of Rawlings.



He was sharing his memories of the late president, on Citi TV, even as he recounted how at the early age of 19, he was offered his first appointment by the former statesman, as the June 4th Organizer for Tema; a job he said he executed with pride.



"At 19 years, I took up an appointment as June 4th Organizer for the whole of Tema. I was somehow powerful because I directly took orders from the president and the First Lady," he recounted.



Nii Laryea Afotey Agbo, who was a teenager at the time Jerry Rawlings appeared on the political scenes for the first time, explained further that through things like the answers he got on the spiritual aspects of winning elections, he got to know the man better.



Jerry Rawlings died at the age of 73 on November 12, 2020, at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, after a short illness. He was buried on Wednesday, January 27, 2021, in Accra.