Regional News of Wednesday, 27 January 2021

Source: Kwaku Addai, Contributor

Rawlings death must be seen as a big blow to Ghanaians - Founder of RPP

Jerry John Rawlings, Former President of Ghana

Founder of a newly established political party, Risen People's Party (R.P.P) having it's headquarters in Kumasi the Ashanti Region, Bishop Dr Nana James Akwasi Oppong, has disclosed that the death of the former late President John Jerry Rawlings must be seen as a "big blow" to the country which has lost one of her greatest heroes.



Speaking to our correspondent in Kumasi, as he joins forces to mourn with the bereaved families of the late ex-president, Bishop Dr Akwasi Oppong who also doubles as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Jakwapo Group of Companies observed that Ghanaians would forever remember Rawlings who through his efforts, democracy was introduced into the country to ensure freedom of speech which has helped build the country's economy.



The Bishop also founder/ leader of Oppong Risen Chapel Ministries international in Kumasi and Managing Director of a Kumasi based privately-owned radio station, Solid 103.7 FM described former late President as a true statesman, having ideas to accomplish what he thinks, could benefit the smooth running of an economy.



Mincing no words, he described Flt. Ft J. J Rawlings as a gallant late 1 ex-President of whose regime the country was catapulted into unprecedented development, making the country to attract investment. He recalled how the late President used his Armed Forces Revolutionary Council to fight against corruption at the time when hoarding and profiteering were rife and order of the day in the country.



He said after succumbing to the principles of democracy, the man Rawlings elevated himself to become one of the outstanding Presidents in Africa in terms of initiating good policies to build a solid economy.



"Ghana has truly lost a hero", Bishop Dr Nana Akwasi Oppong told our correspondent and disclosed a number of state infrastructural developments the country enjoys today that was spearheaded by the late Rawlings. He further described him as a well-disciplined leader the country has lost.



Paying a glowing tribute to the late Jerry John Rawlings he said, the late former president ruled the country for 19 years after coup d'etat and transitioned the country from military regime to a democratic state and excited peacefully Ghana into political stability and economic steadfastness, as he helped maintain the country's position as one of the few liberal democrats in Africa.



Committing the soul of the late ex-President Rawlings to rest in perfect peace on the bosom of the good Lord, the man of God charged Ghanaians leaders to emulate the decent legacy Rawlings has left, and avoid corruption and other anti-social vices that tend to wreck the growth of Mother Ghana.