Rawlings' death: I shall expose Asiedu Nketia’s hypocrisy – Rawlings’ boy threatens

Johnson Aseidu Nketia, General Secretary, NDC

National Democratic Congress (NDC) firebrand and a close associate of the Rawlings’ Dela Coffie has promised to release an explosive piece detailing the hypocrisy of NDC’s General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketia with respect to the mourning of the late former President Jerry John Rawlings.



Mr Coffie called for the hypocrisy surrounding the mourning of Mr Rawlings to stop, stressing that attempts by some people to cry more than the bereaved must end.



“….I feel like unpacking the hypocrisy of the likes of Asiedu Nketia. I really want to, but my thoughts are just not coming together. I’ll certainly find my rhythm, and when I do, it will be very explosive. In the meantime, the hypocrisy must stop. The attempt to cry more than the bereaved must also stop,” he stated.



His comments follow allegations by Mr Asiedu Nketia that the government of President Akufo-Addo has hijacked the processes of mourning the late former President.



Mr Asiedu Nketia and Rawlings h had disagreements when Rawlings became critical of the NDC, the party he founded.



Meanwhile, Mr Coffie has also called on people to desist from taking advantage of the demise of Rawlings for political gain.



“And more importantly, those who think we’ll allow them to engage in political profiteering enterprise with the demise of President Rawlings must think again,” he wrote.









