Politics of Sunday, 15 November 2020

Source: My News GH

Rawlings’ death: Allow only those whose fathers killed no one to complain – A Plus fires

Social commentator, A Plus

Musician and political activist, Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus has said that persons whose fathers are guilty of killing fathers of others have no moral right to chastise former President Jerry John Rawlings for killing their fathers, stressing that only persons whose fathers killed no one should be allowed to complain.



His comment seems to be in reaction to lamentations by the daughter of former Head of State Ignatius Kutu Acheampong, Ms Nana Serwaa Acheampong about how Rawlings denied her of fatherly love and protection by killing her father when she was just six years old.



“If your father killed or tortured somebody’s father and somebody also killed or tortured your father, shut up and allow those whose fathers didn’t kill anyone's father to complain. Your father’s life does not matter more than those he killed".



"Before you tell us about the people Rawlings killed, tell us about those your own father killed,” he argued on social media.



Ms Acheampong had reacted to the death of Rawlings with a sorrowful message about how she feels cheated that Rawlings died with ease and relative painlessness unlike her father, Kutu Acheampong, who was killed by firing squad by Rawlings.



But A Plus has hit back saying that people like her should tell us about killings by their fathers, adding that Rawlings’s death is an execution by nature.



A Plus then proceeded to give a history of political killings by various Ghanaian leaders, advising that political leaders must use their power for the benefit of the people rather than use it to settle political scores and for their personal benefit.



“Nkrumah imprisoned JB Dankwa and even when JB begged him for his release due to ill health, Nkrumah refused and kept him in till he died in prison".



Then Kotoka and Afrifa overthrew Kwame Nkrumah. He went into exile and died after a long illness and living in sorrow for a long time. Kotoka and co persecuted Nkrumah’s people. Martin Okai, a member of the Nkrumah regime said at the National Reconciliation Commission hearings that, he and many of his colleagues were physically tortured. According to him, some were tortured in the presence of Kotoka, JWK Harley and Afrifa.



"Kotoka was also shot and killed by Lt. Moses Yeboah after heavy fighting at the forecourt of the airport. That is how come the airport was named after him. Ankra di3, he jumped the wall and entered the sea. Awaaaay!!!"



Lt. Moses Yeboah and his accomplice were also tried and executed by a military tribunal under Afrifa and Ankra.



"After Afrifa handing over to Nii Amaa Ollennu as chairman of the Presidential Commission, he contested and won the Mampong north constituency parliamentary seat but was executed On 26th June 1979, just eight days after his election, by Rawlings,” he recounted.









