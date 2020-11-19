General News of Thursday, 19 November 2020

Source: GNA

Rawlings: British High Commissioner signs Book of Condolence

British High Commissioner to Ghana, Iain Walker

British High Commissioner to Ghana, Iain Walker, Achimota Old Students, Ex-servicemen and some traditional rulers, on Wednesday, signed the book of condolence for late former President Jerry John Rawlings in Accra.



The Old Achimotans were there to pay their respect to the late former President Rawlings because he was one of them.



Among the Old Achimotans, who signed the book of condolence, was Professor Ernest Aryeetey, former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana.



Some former Ministers of State, who were also in attendance to sign the book of condolence, include Mr Enoch Teye Mensah, a former Minister of Youth and Sports, and Mr Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, a former Minister of Energy and Petroleum.



Mr Sylvester Mensah, a former Chief Executive of the National Health Insurance Authority, also signed the Book.



Speaking to the press after the signing, Mr Walker lauded late former President Rawlings for his contributions towards building Ghana's democracy.



He said Rawlings stood up for keeping power in check, adding that "he was the man of the people".





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.