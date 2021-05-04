Rather fix yourselves – Nsawam MP responds to #FixTheCountry call

General News of Tuesday, 4 May 2021

Member of Parliament for Nsawam, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, seems to have been angered by the increasing pressure on the government to bring development to Ghanaians.



Successive governments have been accused of not being able to improve the standard of living for the citizenry.



Most individuals in the country have been sharing their sentiments on Twitter over the rising youth unemployment, dilapidated health system, skyrocketing home-renting structure, poor road networks among others.



Responding to these concerns, the lawmaker, who is serving on the ticket of the ruling government has asked the complaining Ghanaians to first fix themselves.



Following the backlash he received for the post, he has deleted it and blamed his handlers for it.







He has also apologized and urged Ghanaians to sustain efforts to demand accountability from the government.



