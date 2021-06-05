Rastafarian/Achimota Saga: This was 'needless and unnecessary' – Kweku Baako

General News of Saturday, 5 June 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

It may be recalled that the two students: Tyrone Marhguy and Oheneba Nkrabea school sought legal action against Achimota School after they were denied admission following their refusal to cut their dreadlocks per school regulations.



They asked the court to, “declare that the failure and or refusal of the 1st Respondent (Achimota School Board of Governors) to admit or enroll the Applicant on the basis of his Rastafarian religious inclination, beliefs and culture characterized by his keeping of Rasta, is a violation of his fundamental human rights and freedoms guaranteed under the 1992 constitution particularly Articles 12(1), 23, 21(1)(b)(c)”.



They further prayed the court for "an order directed at [Achimota School] to immediately admit or enroll the applicant to continue with his education unhindered'' and also sought compensation for the ''inconvenience, embarrassment, waste of time, and violation of his fundamental human rights and freedoms".



This created an intense debate with some relating it to discipline and religion.



The Human Rights Division of the High Court, on Monday, May 31, 2021, ruled that the students should be admitted into the Achimota school.



Meanwhile, the school board of governors intends to appeal the ruling.



According to the board, “The court ruled that the religious rights of the two applicants had been violated by the School Management as they sought to enforce the time-tested and well-known rules of the School. The Court further directed the School to admit the two applicants. The school Board disagrees with the ruling of the Court”.



Speaking to this during a panel discussion on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo', Kweku Baako who is in support of the students described the brouhaha as needless.



"So needless in my candid opinion; so so needless and unnecessary . . . it's a great school, big school but I thought this whole thing was overblown. I didn't get the point. If they have the Rasta and they come to misbehave, yes, then you take action. But the mere fact that they have dreadlocks and so they will inspire other students to do same or something else, I was finding it very difficult to appreciate the logic behind the school's position that their rules and regulations, some of which do not allow for you to grow your hair that way".



