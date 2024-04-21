Rashid Bawa was honest, compassionate, dedicated person — Akufo-Addo

General News of Sunday, 21 April 2024

Source: GNA

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has described the late Alhaji Rashid Bawa, Ghana’s former High Commissioner to Nigeria, as one who “embodied the value of honesty, compassion and dedication.”



“He was a true patriot, whose life’s work was devoted to serving others, and advancing the interest of Ghana,” he added.



The President eulogised the late Alhaji Rashid Bawa during the final funeral rites for the diplomat at Kadjebi in the Oti Region on Saturday.



He said the late Ambassador’s “life epitomised service, dedication and a passionate commitment to the growth and development of Ghana”.



He had “left a profound void in the hearts of all those who had the privilege of knowing him, and in the fabric of our nation.”



Nana Akufo-Addo said upon his assumption of office on January 7, 2017, “I had the honour of appointing Rashid Bawa as Ghana’s High Commissioner to Nigeria, one of the most important partners of our country and he exemplified the very best of our foreign service.”



The late diplomat carried out his duties with integrity, wisdom and grace, fostering closer, stronger and mutually beneficial relations between Ghana and Nigeria.



He said that merited an extension of his stay in that office for another term of four years, a term, unfortunately, he could not complete.



The President said his decision to contest as the parliamentary seat of the Akan Constituency, a seat he won in 2000, albeit as an Independent Candidate, was a testament to his deep-rooted commitment to public service, and desire to see his Party “Break the Eight.”



“As we mourn his passing, let us celebrate the life of Rashid Bawa, and the legacy he leaves behind. His contributions to our nation will not be forgotten,” he said.



Alhaji Ahmed Bawa, an elder brother of Rashid, who read the family tribute, said: “Our family is devastated with the loss of Rashid and we’re shattered and depressed.”



In a tribute, Mrs Mariyam Issa Bawa, the widow, described Alhaji Bawa as a wonderful person, best father and a role model to their cherished children.



The NPP National Chairman, Mr Stephen Ayensu Ntim, in a tribute read on behalf of the Party, described Alhaji Bawa as a man of principle and exceptionally high standards.



He said the late Ambassador “stood at all times for honour, humility, hard work, commitment to duty, integrity, accountability, compassion and service to motherland and mankind”.



There were tributes from the Kadjebi Traditional Council and the children.



Alhaji Rashid Bawa, 64, legal practitioner, died on Thursday, March 14, in Abuja, Nigeria.



His body was flown to Ghana and buried at Kadjebi on Friday, March 15, 2024, in line with Islamic customs and traditions.



However, the Government decided to bid him a national farewell on Saturday, April 20, to appreciate his immense contribution to Mother Ghana.