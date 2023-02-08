Rashad McCrorey makes history with stool introduction into royal palace of Iture

Regional News of Wednesday, 8 February 2023

Source: Nana Adwoa Ocansey, Contributor

Black American Rashad McCrorey, also known as Nana Kukudurfo I, an author of 'Repatriation: Tips and Strategies for Families and Individuals Moving to the African Continent' has made history.



His stool has been ceremoniously introduced into the royal palace of Iture, Elmina, a significant event in traditional Ghanaian culture as the stool is considered a symbol of power and prestige. As the first Chief of Tourism in Elmina and Ghana, McCrorey's stool will be reserved for future heirs of his stool name and throne.



A recent TikTok video shows McCrorey participating in the ceremony, placing a sheep over his neck while someone in the background can be heard shouting "slam it hard, don't be scared." The video received 200k views in just one day after being posted.



McCrorey, from New York City, is a well-known figure in the Ghanaian community and this introduction of his stool into the royal palace showcases the respect he has earned.



"I am honored to receive this recognition," McCrorey said. "Preserving traditional Ghanaian culture is important and I hope this event will inspire others to embrace their heritage and promote African culture globally."



This introduction of McCrorey's stool into the royal palace of Iture is a significant step in recognizing the contributions of the African diaspora to Ghanaian culture and history, inspiring future generations to connect with their roots and preserve their cultural heritage.