General News of Sunday, 14 March 2021

Source: My News GH

Ras Mubarak’s ex wife resurfaces online; says ‘everyone’ in Ghana is calling her phone

Rasheeda Adams, former wife Ras Mubarak

Ex-Wife of former Member of Parliament for Kubungu Kubungu Rasheeda Adams has finally resurfaced online after she went quiet on Friday.



In a long post telling his side of their divorce story and to put the attacks on him to rest, Ras Mubarak denied several allegations levelled against him by his estranged wife who he described as a “Man Hater”.



He indicated that he never hit her neither did he abuse her financially and emotionally like she has made the world believe.



The former Member of Parliament indicated that his ex-wife is a bully and everyone who has worked closely with her can attest to the fact.



What surprised in their few years of marriage was his fight with him to sack his Secretary so she takes her place.



After these revelations, Rasheeda Adams deleted her post putting the former Member of Parliament in a bad light and was off social media.



But today, she has resurfaced and is very interacted albeit not on her own page but that of her friends.



She indicated that she has been running away from her phone because the whole of Ghana has been calling her and she cannot deal with it.



