General News of Tuesday, 16 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ras Mubarak recalls the last time he used 'weed'

play videoFormer Member of Parliament of Kunbumgu, Ras Mubarak

Former Member of Parliament for Kumbungu Constituency, Ras Mubarak has recounted the last time he used marijuana also known as 'weed'.



In an interview with Kofi Adomah Nwanwani, monitored by GhanaWeb, the former dreadlocked Rastafarian disclosed that he has never in his life smoked weed.



However, he recounted an incident where he unknowingly took an ice cream prepared with the substance.



“I have never smoked weed in my life, never tasted it. The only time I came closer to anything that I would put in my system was an ice cream that a friend of mine had prepared with weed. I didn’t even know. This was during Ramadan, I had finished fasting and I was hungry and craving for so many things. I opened the fridge to get something,” he revealed.



He further narrated that the effects of the substance got him hyper and energised to the extent that, for someone who had just finished fasting and was supposed to be weak, he was able to ride a motorbike to Tema where he attended a meeting.



“Within an hour I saw something happened to me. I was so hyper; I even took a motorbike to Tema to attend a meeting. Because normally when you break your fast, sometimes there’s fatigue. This is because you haven’t eaten the whole day, the sun is scorching and other things. But the time I was able to ride the motorbike to Tema and back when the effects receded, I said wow this is the effect it has on people,” he added.



In the same interview, the former MP who describes himself as a strong advocate for the decriminalisation of weed listed several of its benefits and argued that the plant should be legalised for its scientific and research purposes whiles indicating that there is more to be done if there is ever the need to legalise it for recreational purposes in the country.



He stated that even though he is not a user of the plant, he will choose it over cigarette if he is ever compelled to choose between the two.



Watch his interview below:



