Saturday, 29 August 2020

Source: GNA

Rampant absenteeism among BECE candidates in Builsa North



The Builsa North District Education Director, Madam Victoria Mahama Aganalie, has expressed concern about the rate of absenteeism among final year Junior High School pupils scheduled to write the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in September.



She said the situation would affect the outcome of the results if stakeholders, especially parents did not take interest in the education of their children and ensured they stayed in school to learn.



“Some of the students are still absenting themselves from school, even now that meals are provided for them, and we don’t know why. I am pleading with you the parents to inform them to come to school so that the teachers can help them to prepare for the examination,” Madam Aganalie told parents at a social auditing programme at Bilinsa, a community in the Builsa North District of the Upper East Region.



The programme, which offered residents in the community the opportunity to engage duty bearers on development projects and policies in the community, was organised by the District Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) with support from the European Union.



The Education Director commended the NCCE for the programme, adding that she was happy the community members who mentioned numerous challenges in various sectors, had no issues with her sector.



“This means that education in this community is moving on well.

However, I want you parents to help us ensure that the final year students don’t absent themselves from school,” she said.



Madam Aganalie further urged parents in the area to take keen interest in the education of their children, and honour invitations to Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) meetings, as such forums enabled them share ideas and discuss the way forward for the academic success of their children.



She advised parents to ensure that their children in higher classes guided their younger siblings to learn, at home as a result of the COVID-19 global pandemic.



“Also, when they are given homework or assignments, please try and help them do it, but if you can't, rely again on their siblings at higher levels to help them.”



The Director observed that most students in the area attended school without basic learning materials such as pens and books, and appealed to parents to ensure that when the opportunity is given for schools to resume normal sessions, such basic necessities were provided for pupils to enable them learn effectively and cover up for the lost contact hours.



The week-long BECE is expected to commence on September 14, and end on September 18, 2020.

