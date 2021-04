Religion of Tuesday, 13 April 2021

Source: 3 News

Muslims across Ghana will from Tuesday, April 13, begin this year’s 30-day fasting.



This follows the sighting of the moon by the Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, in Adaklu in the Volta Region and Nsawam in the Eastern Region, 3news.com gathers.



Ramadan is the ninth month on the Islamic calendar.

It is observed to commemorate the first revelation of the Quran to Prophet Mohammed.