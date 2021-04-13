Ramadan: Yendi MP supports constituents in Accra, Kasoa

Politics of Tuesday, 13 April 2021

Source: Abdul-Hanan, Contributor

The Member of Parliament for Yendi in the Northern Region, Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama has donated to constituents living in Ashaiman and Agbogbloshi in Accra as well as Kasoa in the Awutu-Senya Municipality of the Central Region.



Items presented include cartons of assorted drinks, cartons of bottled water, bags of sugar, and a cash amount.



The gesture is to support the month-long fasting and prayer in the holy month of Ramadan which starts on Tuesday, 13th April 2021.



Alhaji Farouk Mahama underscored the need for giving during Ramadan especially to his constituents.



“I had to be there to show support to my people always regardless of where they are. These are my people outside home so it is important we also offer our little support during this time. I am in close touch with my constituents, within or outside the constituency”. he said in a Facebook post.



He also urged them to pray for the nation and the Akufo-Addo government.



On their part, the beneficiary groups thanked the lawmaker for his support to them.



Present at the brief ceremony in Accra were the Northern Regional Vice Chairman, Alhaji Sunday, and Regional Youth Organiser Ghana, Alhassan.