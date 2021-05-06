Ramadan: Sala Fest, other related activities banned – MCE

Regional News of Thursday, 6 May 2021

Source: Happy 98.9FM

The Ayawaso North Municipal Assembly has served notice of a ban on this year’s Sala Fest event in the municipality.



“The purpose of the ban is to protect the lives of people of Ayawaso North municipality against the spread of COVID-19 which has hit hard other parts of the world again,” a release by the MCE said.



The ban, according to the MCE will also affect all funfair activities, including riding of motorbikes, street carnival, riding on horseback, and other related mass gathering activities mostly held in celebration of the end of the 29 or 30 days’ fast of the month of Ramadan.



The MCE further urged Worshipers in all Eid prayer mosques/ open space to observe the Covid-19 Safety protocols, warning that “The Police and other Security Service will be on high alert to ensure compliance by all.”



Below is the full statement:



PUBLIC NOTICE BAN ON YEAR 2021 SALAFEST AND RELATED EVENTS 6/5/2021 —————————– (1) The Ayawaso North Municipal Assembly wish to announce to the general public within the Municipality that it has placed a strict BAN on any mass gathering of people such as *Salafest *’display’/ dangerous riding of motorbikes *Careless driving / ‘display’ of lorry *Street carnival including riding on horse back and other related mass gathering activities to CELEBRATE year 2021 Eid Fitr/ Karamin Salah.



(2) The purpose of the BAN is to protect the lives of people of AYAWASO NORTH MUNICIPALITY against the spread of COVID-19 which has hit hard other parts of the world again. *You are all very dear to mother GHANA.



(3) Congregation/ Worshipers in all Eid prayer mosques/ open space/ Fields within AYAWASO NORTH MUNICIPALITY should observe the COVID 19 Safety protocols such as : *Wearing of nose mask, face mask ???? *Washing of hands with soap under running water. *the use of hand sanitizer *Social distancing



3)Thermometer gun may be used at Eid prayer entrances.



4) The Police and other Security Service will be on high alert to ensure compliance by all.



4) Thank you all. I wish you all Eid Mubarak in advance.



Signed Aminu MZ MCE ANMA