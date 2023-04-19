Ramadan: Aspiring MP for Adentan donates to Muslims in the constituency

Regional News of Wednesday, 19 April 2023

Source: Alidu Bukari, Contributor

The aspiring Member of Parliament for Adentan in the Greater Accra Region, Kwasi Obeng-Fosu, popularly known as Baba Tauffic the Homeboy, has donated food items to Muslims in the constituency, as they prepare to bring their fasting to an end.



The items, which include bags of rice and boxes of cooking oil were presented to the constituency Nasara coordinator, Alhaji Ing. D.D Adams and his deputy Hajia Baratu as well as leaders and members of the constituency Nasara from the various electoral areas in the constituency.



Presenting the items, Kwasi Obeng-Fosu [Baba Tauffic, the Homeboy] said the gesture was in support of his Muslim brothers and sisters as they prepare towards the Eid al-Fitr Festival, which is the first of two canonical festivals of Islam.



He asked for their prayers towards the first three days of Shawwāl, and affirmed his trust in them as they approach their internal primaries to be bold and defend the good works of their Zongo brother and former Constituency Youth Organiser whenever they get the opportunity to do so.



“Adentan seat is not a seat to win so easily, you need experience, cordial relationship with the constituents, track record of service within the constituency, a courageous and presentable personality to win”. He stated.



The former Regional Nasara Coordinator for Greater Accra, Alhaji Aminu also known as 'Bumper to Bumper', who was also present charged them to reward long service, dedication and selfless service to the constituency.



These are the main attributes of Baba Tauffic who led the Youth Wing in opposition to win the 2016 elections for the NPP, both parliamentary and Presidential for the first time



Baba Tauffic has served as the deputy PRO and later became the substantive for the Ministry of Education under his boss the sector minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh in the first term of this government.



He was very instrumental in disseminating information to the public during the implementation of the flagship policy “FREE SHS” at a record time of just nine months in office.



He is now the PRO for the Energy Ministry and the youngest Member of Patrons in the NPP, Adentan and also tipped by most people across the political divide to win the 2024 elections as the next MP for Adentan.



