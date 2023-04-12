Ramadan: 30 communities in the Northern Region receive 6000 bags of rice, drinks from McDan

General News of Wednesday, 12 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Muslim communities in the Northern Region have received a generous donation of 6,000 bags of rice and assorted drinks towards the celebration of this year’s Ramadan.



The donation, made by the Chief Executive Officer of the McDan Group, Daniel McKorley, is his way of assisting the 30 communities that are beneficiaries of this gesture.



Making the presentation, the McDan boss, Daniel McKorley, said that his company had become one of the leading conglomerates in Ghana, making it an integral part of the communities in which they operate.



By this, he added, it has become necessary that they support such initiatives in communities, like Ramadan, a report by newsghana.com has said.



He also said that Ramadan gives them an opportunity to show their support and demonstrate their commitment to the people who continue to make their company the household name it is.



“These gestures are always incredibly rewarding and a source of great pride to the Group,” he said.



Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:











Watch the latest episode of People and Places below:







AE/SEA