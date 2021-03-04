You are here: HomeNews2021 03 04Article 1196080

General News of Thursday, 4 March 2021

Source: Class FM

Rainstorm to hit Greater Accra, 5 other regions today

Rainstorm - File photo Rainstorm - File photo

A rainstorm is expected to hit certain parts of the country today, Thursday, 4 March 2021, the Ghana Meteorological Agency has announced.

Places likely to be affected include “Eastern, Volta, Greater Accra and Central region.”

“Few areas over Ashanti and Western regions are also expected to be affected by the storm”, a statement by the agency said.

It is expected that the storm will be accompanied by “strong winds, thunderstorms and lightning flashes” between 4 and 8pm.

