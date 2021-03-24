Rainstorm rips off school roofing, displaces residents in Tarkwa

Regional News of Wednesday, 24 March 2021

Correspondence from Western region



A heavy rainstorm on Tuesday night has caused a lot of havoc to the people of Tarkwa and its environs.



Trees fell on the Nsuta-Tarkwa Banso road, one of the major roads in the Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipality blocking the road.



Drivers and passengers who ply the road were stranded on Wednesday morning because of the blockade.



Commercial drivers parked their cars at both ends and waited for passengers to cross the ‘tree barrier’ to the other sides in order to be conveyed to their destinations.



With the help of NADMO officials from the Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipality, Chainsaw operators were contacted to cut the trees from the road in order to clear the road for free flow of traffic.



Two Schools affected by rainstorm



Two schools in the municipality; Trinity Presbyterian and St Matthew Catholic Basic Schools had their roofs ripped of destroying lots of books.



At the Presby school, the Presby Church office, the headteacher's office and a three-unit classroom block had their roofs ripped.



Books in the offices and classrooms were destroyed



A visit to the St Matthew Catholic Basic School indicated that a three-unit classroom block was totally ripped off.



Furniture and books in both affected schools were seen outside being dried with school children playing outside.



Speaking in an interview, the headmaster of the Presbyterian school, Edward Obeng Debrah appealed to the Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipal Assembly to come to their aid.



Some residents in Tarkwa also had their roofs ripped off. Some of them were seen trying to reroof their buildings while others dry their belongings in the sun.



The Municipal NADMO Director, Mr Francis Amoah and his officers have visited the affected areas in order to assess the degree of damage caused by the heavy downpour.