General News of Tuesday, 9 March 2021

Source: Starr FM

Rainstorm rips off houses, schools, markets in Eastern region

The houses were ripped off as a recent of rainstorm

A recent rainstorm recorded in parts of the Eastern Region has ripped off over a hundred houses, schools, and markets.



Dozens of residents have been also displaced.



The violent rainstorms were recorded on March 4th, 5th, and 6th.



In Fanteakwa South District for instance Some teachers at Nsutem Senior High School have been displaced after the teacher’s bungalow was ripped.



Items such as household properties, books, and other documents belonging to the affected teachers were soaked in rainwater.



The rainstorm also ripped off the portion of the main Assembly Hall of the School.



In Yilo Krobo, some 40 houses and the main market of the Klo Agogo community were ripped off.



At least one person sustained a very serious injury after he was struck by a flying roofing sheet.



According to the Assembly Member for Klo Agogo, Harold Kuma, the rainstorm occurred on a market day when hundreds of traders and farmers were trading.



He said, the rainstorm ripped off the market sheds and carried away the roofs to far places causing complete pandemonium as the traders ran helter-skelter for safety.



In Asene Manso Akroso District, the rainstorm ripped off the roof of the dining hall, Girls Dormitory, girls bathroom, girls and boys urinal, and the computer laboratory.



Two students reportedly collapsed during the pandemonium caused by the rainstorm disaster.



At Ayensuano District officials of the National Disaster Management Organization report that some 12 houses were ripped off in two farming Communities -Kwaboanta and Akukrom displacing at least 30 occupants.



The rainstorm also ripped some houses at Asunafo community in Atiwa West District. The Presbyterian Basic School was similarly devasted by the rainstorm.



Meanwhile, some 65 residents in Akutuase a farming community in Atiwa East have been displaced after their houses were ripped off.



Officials of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) are embarking on an assessment of the impact of the disaster caused by the rainstorms.